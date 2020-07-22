ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($355.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

