Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.53 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Ashland Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

