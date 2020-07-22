Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $6.93. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 5,144 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

