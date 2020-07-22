argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $272.14

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.14 and last traded at $271.10, with a volume of 3269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.56.

The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.31.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Research analysts predict that argenx SE – will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 128.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

