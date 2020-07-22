Aptiv PLC to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

NYSE:APTV opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

