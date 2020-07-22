Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTX. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $4.37 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $199.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 712.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,108 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

