Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

