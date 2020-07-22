Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Apple’s score:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

