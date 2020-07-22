Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aphria in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.85 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.23 on Monday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 64.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aphria in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aphria by 32.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aphria by 42.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.