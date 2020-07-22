AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get AO World alerts:

AO stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.40 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of $801.03 million and a P/E ratio of -65.92.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.