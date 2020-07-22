Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

NYSE AM opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 760,913 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $9,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.