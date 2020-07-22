Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

AAL opened at GBX 1,949.20 ($23.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,853.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,705.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.09) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,088.72). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,046.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

