Andrew Christiansen Sells 4,707 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $371,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,518 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $198,922.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

