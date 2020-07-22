Analyzing Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Royce Value Trust (NASDAQ:RVT)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and Royce Value Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Royce Value Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 180.77 $23.95 million ($0.49) -28.00 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Royce Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.