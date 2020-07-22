Analyzing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and BJ’s Restaurants (NYSE:BJRI)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Main Street Capital and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $243.37 million 8.26 $129.57 million $2.50 12.40 BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.36 $45.24 million $2.08 8.91

Main Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Main Street Capital and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 BJ’s Restaurants 1 9 6 0 2.31

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $28.19, suggesting a potential upside of 52.12%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital -34.96% 10.42% 5.89% BJ’s Restaurants 2.50% 8.96% 2.45%

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

