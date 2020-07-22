Analyzing FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

0.2% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $9.97 billion 3.66 $3.19 billion $2.06 11.52 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Risk & Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 2 6 1 0 1.89 North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

North American Palladium beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.