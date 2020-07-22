Analyzing Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) & Cadence Bancorp (NASDAQ:CADE)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.56% 0.67% Cadence Bancorp -26.45% 6.74% 0.91%

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emclaire Financial and Cadence Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorp 0 6 2 1 2.44

Cadence Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.22, indicating a potential upside of 82.52%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.47 $7.95 million N/A N/A Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 1.06 $201.96 million $1.72 4.85

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

