Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

CRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $352,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,768,492.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,596 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,646. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cortexyme by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

