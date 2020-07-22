Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and a P/E ratio of -18.06. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

