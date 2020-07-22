Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $263.87. The company has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

