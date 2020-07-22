Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE HRC opened at $113.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.