Analysts Expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.59. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

