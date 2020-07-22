Analysts Expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,947 shares of company stock worth $1,320,720 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 947,947 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 207,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of $610.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

