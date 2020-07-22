Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

