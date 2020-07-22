Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$2.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

BPMC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

