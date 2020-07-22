Amphenol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,808% compared to the typical volume of 145 put options.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $197,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

