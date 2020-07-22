Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $110,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,224. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

