Amgen, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

AMGN stock opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $558,667. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 82,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

