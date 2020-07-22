AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. Insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

