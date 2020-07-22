America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "America's Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers."

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 459,358 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

