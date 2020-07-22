American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) vs. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.37% 2.18% 1.43% TPG RE Finance Trust -38.92% -4.90% -1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 7.23 $141.04 million $1.11 24.76 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 1.81 $126.31 million $1.76 4.57

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 9 5 1 2.47 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.