American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Equity have outperformed the industry year to date. With the fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options American Equity is poised to benefit given its targeted demography. This premier fixed-index annuity producer in the independent agent channel also remains focused on capitalizing on increasing popularity of index products. It has been strengthening its balance sheet with its cash balance increasing over the last few years and debt to capital ratio improving. It also remains committed to boosting shareholders’ value. However, low interest rate environment has been weighing on the company’s earned yield. Also, rising expenses induce margin contraction concern. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AEL opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.