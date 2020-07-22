American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.