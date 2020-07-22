American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.