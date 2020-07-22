American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

