Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $10,630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

