Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

AMCX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

