Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s ranking:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.