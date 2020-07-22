Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 223080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

