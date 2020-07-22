Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

ALLVF opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Altice N.V/EQ has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

