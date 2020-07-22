Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.88.

AYX opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,370.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

