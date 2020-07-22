ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALSTOM/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.