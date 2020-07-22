Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,850.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,555.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.11. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

