Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $1,805.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $42.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $61.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $73.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $86.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,555.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

