Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,368.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.