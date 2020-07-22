Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

