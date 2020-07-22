Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.11. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,067.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

