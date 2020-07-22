Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,368.11. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

