Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,368.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

