Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $158.03 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.