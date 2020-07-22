Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $196.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $167.33 and last traded at $166.17, with a volume of 9958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.36.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,592 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

